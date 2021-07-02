Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay bought 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 16,092 shares of company stock worth $88,942 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.