Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 405,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,472. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.