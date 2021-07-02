Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 405,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,472. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.