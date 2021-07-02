HARD Protocol (HARD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $47.25 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.