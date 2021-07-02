Harmony Price Tops $0.0627 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $645.68 million and $13.55 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00099982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.00691254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,090,745,459 coins and its circulating supply is 10,303,862,459 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

