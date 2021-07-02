Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $32.16 million and $460,063.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $55.17 or 0.00163037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 619,404 coins and its circulating supply is 582,939 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

