Hathor Achieves Market Cap of $53.83 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $53.83 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169789 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,247.71 or 0.99980279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

