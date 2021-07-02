Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 50.9% Lower Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00008373 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $1.10 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.60 or 0.06369557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.01466856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00404518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00157695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.00620097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00426809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00348278 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,242,059 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.