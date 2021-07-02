Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 528,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 105,970 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after buying an additional 580,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

