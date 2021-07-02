HeartBout (HB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,728.53

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $125,728.53 and approximately $17.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

