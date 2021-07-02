Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,675,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Hecla Mining worth $39,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.0% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 492.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,103 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 43.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 714,356 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201,023 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

