Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $241.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002449 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00240687 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,166,374 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars.

