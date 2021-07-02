Helix Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Helix has a total market cap of $114,883.77 and approximately $38.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008416 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001123 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars.

