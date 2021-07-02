HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €92.00 ($108.24) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.09 ($105.99).

Shares of HFG opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €85.48 ($100.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

