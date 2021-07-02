Helpico 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 129% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Helpico has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $396.23 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00126035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.12 or 1.00162544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002929 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

