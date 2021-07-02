HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $14.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,535.05 or 1.00038887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,534,198 coins and its circulating supply is 262,399,048 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

