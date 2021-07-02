HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $7,303.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

