Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

