Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,599,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $135,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

