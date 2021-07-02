Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,100.5 days.

Shares of HIBRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.