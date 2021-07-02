Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in June

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 619,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,100.5 days.
Shares of HIBRF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. Hibernia REIT has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
