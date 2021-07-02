High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $440,776.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

