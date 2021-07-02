HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$14.47 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

