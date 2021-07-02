Hord Price Hits $0.0923 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $77,810.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00130191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00169362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,830.90 or 1.00250144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,546,515 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

