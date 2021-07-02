Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,877. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

