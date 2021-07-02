HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.