Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies comprises 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 9.80% of Hudson Technologies worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.61.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at $909,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.