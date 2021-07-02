Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,724 shares during the period. Hudson Technologies comprises 1.9% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 9.80% of Hudson Technologies worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.61.
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at $909,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $38,613.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
