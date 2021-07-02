Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Up 28.8% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $66,815.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00693507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.