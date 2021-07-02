HyperCash Hits Market Capitalization of $30.19 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,178.23 or 0.99880112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.01047030 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00410539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00397439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052559 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

