I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $303.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00393999 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.01266996 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,961,069 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

