ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00169634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.66 or 0.99985281 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.