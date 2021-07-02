ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $493.19 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $493.19 million and approximately $28.33 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,671,570 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
