ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

ICON Public stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $234.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.