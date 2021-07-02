Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $2,520.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00129719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00169021 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,832.39 or 1.00277484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.