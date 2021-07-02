iExec RLC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.88 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $216.21 million and $10.88 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00008133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

