IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Cap of $5.01 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $16,570.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045279 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

