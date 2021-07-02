Ignis Price Hits $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Ignis has a market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $768,022.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00126208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00169344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.61 or 1.00374716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.