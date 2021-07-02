Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $70.77

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 112.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $918,349.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $70.77 or 0.00209467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00131089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00169815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.39 or 1.00143514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,430 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.