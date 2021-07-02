IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of IMAX worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 244.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $21.80 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

