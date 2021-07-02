imbrex (REX) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, imbrex has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $92,019.24 and approximately $138.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.00691254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.01 or 0.07670735 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

