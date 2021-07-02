Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading Down 3.7%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 98,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 200,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32.

About Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.