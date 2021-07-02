Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Indivior stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.92. 1,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654. Indivior has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

