Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,182. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.