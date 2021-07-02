Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,182. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.