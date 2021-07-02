InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 129,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 117,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.29 ($0.49).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Mark Michael Ward purchased 171,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £70,209.22 ($91,728.80).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

