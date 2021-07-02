Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 286 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose bought 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.80 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,557. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.31. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

