Insider Buying: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Acquires 123,200 Shares of Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51.

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

NASDAQ FTCV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 647,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCV. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $33,630,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $5,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $3,862,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

