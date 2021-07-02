Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Sells 57,814 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.33. 362,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

