Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.27. 4,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

