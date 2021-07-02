Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells 935 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $118.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,107. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

