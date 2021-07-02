Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 66,827 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.