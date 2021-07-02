Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $210,677.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KTOS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

